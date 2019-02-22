Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will see reduction in minutes

Davis is expected to see his minutes decrease throughout the remainder of the season, Andrew Lopez of NOLA.com reports.

This development is no shock, although Pelicans' general manager Danny Ferry made the news official Thursday evening. In an effort to properly evaluate the talent currently on the team (and to prevent injury that could hurt his trade value), New Orleans will limit it's superstar's playing time during the second half of the 2018-2019 campaign. Davis isn't the only one who will see his minutes decline, as teammate Jrue Holiday will also receive a reduction in his playing time going forward.