Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will start vs. Thunder

Davis (elbow) is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Oklahoma City, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports New Orleans reports.

As expected, Davis will be good to take the court after missing three of the previous five contests with an elbow sprain. He'll start alongside Jrue Holiday, E'Twuan Moore, Wesley Johnson and Nikola Mirotic.

