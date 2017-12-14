Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will start Wednesday vs. Bucks

Davis (groin) will get the start in Wednesday's matchup with the Bucks, Will Guillory of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

After missing the four of the past six games with a groin injury, Davis will get the start against Milwaukee. Davis has averaged 35.0 minutes per game this season, and his return will likely cause Dante Cunnigham and Darius Miller's minutes to decrease.

