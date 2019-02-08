Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Won't be shut down to avoid injury
Davis will remain in the starting lineup for the remainder of the 2018-19 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Pelicans were reportedly considering holding Davis out for the rest of the year to avoid any type of injury that could damage his trade value after the season, but they've decided against that option. Instead, he'll continue to play on a nightly basis. This is a relief for fantasy owners, as Davis should remain one of the top players in the game during the second half.
