Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Won't be traded before deadline

Davis (finger) will not be traded Thursday, per his agent, Rich Paul, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Considering how reluctant the Pelicans have been to deal with the Lakers, this doesn't come as much of a surprise. Davis' camp will still push for the big man to be traded, but a deal now can't happen until June, and other teams -- namely the Boston Celtics -- figure to get involved in the bidding. Of course, this is a massive disappointment for the Lakers, but it's also a troubling situation for fantasy owners, as the Pels could opt to hold Davis out of action down the stretch. New Orleans has essentially embraced a rebuild, and playing Davis would also carry inherent injury risks. At this point, it's very much unclear how both sides will proceed, but Davis should be considered questionable heading into a Friday/Saturday back-to-back.