Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Won't have restrictions Wednesday
Davis (rib) won't have any restrictions during Wednesday's game against the Kings, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports reports.
Davis suffered a bruised rib during Tuesday's win over the Clippers, but was able to return to the game and ended up with an impressive 41-point, 13-rebound double-double. Despite being on the second night of a back-to-back Wednesday, Davis will remain in the starting lineup as usual and won't have any sort of restrictions, barring any unforeseen in-game setbacks. He will be wearing some padding to protect his sore ribs, but Davis himself indicated he didn't believe it would impact his game much. For that reason, season-long and DFS owners can fire up Davis with confidence once again.
