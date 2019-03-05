Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Won't play Monday
Davis (illness) has been ruled out of Monday's game against Utah, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Davis was previously listed as a game-time call due to illness, and the Pelicans have since announced that he won't play in Utah. As a result, Cheick Diallo, Julius Randle and Jahlil Okafor (ankle) figure to see more run.
