Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Won't play Monday

Davis (illness) has been ruled out of Monday's game against Utah, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Davis was previously listed as a game-time call due to illness, and the Pelicans have since announced that he won't play in Utah. As a result, Cheick Diallo, Julius Randle and Jahlil Okafor (ankle) figure to see more run.

