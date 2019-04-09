Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Won't play Tuesday

Davis (back) will not play during Tuesday's season finale against the Warriors, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Despite being listed as probable since late March, Davis will, once again, sit out. Based on his trade request earlier in the season, it's very possible Davis has played his final game in a Pelicans uniform. He'll finish the year averaging 25.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.6 steals across 33.0 minutes in 56 appearances.