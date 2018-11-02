Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Won't play vs. Portland
Davis (elbow) isn't available for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Davis was listed as doubtful and although he managed to participate in pregame warmups, his elbow didn't feel good enough to give it a go. Jahlil Okafor draws the start at center Davis' place.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Doubtful Thursday vs. Portland•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in return from injury•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will play Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Plans to play Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will be game-time call Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Wednesday availability to be known after shootaround•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...