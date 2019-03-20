Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Won't play Wednesday
Davis will not play Wednesday against the Magic due to a family matter, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Davis made the trip with the team with the intention of playing, but something has come up. His absence should send Jahlil Okafor into the starting five. Julius Randle should also see more usage as a result of Davis' absence.
