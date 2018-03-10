Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Won't start Friday

Davis (ankle), who is doubtful but intends to go through pre-game warmups, is not listed in the starting five, Chris Miller of NBCS Washington reports.

If Davis does unexpectedly see the floor, he may not start. More word on his status should arrive after he tests out his ankle during warmups.

