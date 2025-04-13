Reeves will start Sunday's game against the Thunder.
After starting five of the previous six games, Reeves operated off the bench Friday, but his role didn't change much. Over his last seven appearances, Reeves has averaged 16.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.7 minutes per game.
More News
-
Pelicans' Antonio Reeves: Solid outing off bench•
-
Pelicans' Antonio Reeves: Heads to bench Friday•
-
Pelicans' Antonio Reeves: Plays well in start•
-
Pelicans' Antonio Reeves: Matches team lead in scoring•
-
Pelicans' Antonio Reeves: Goes for 23 points Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Antonio Reeves: Will start Sunday•