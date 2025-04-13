Now Playing

Reeves will start Sunday's game against the Thunder.

After starting five of the previous six games, Reeves operated off the bench Friday, but his role didn't change much. Over his last seven appearances, Reeves has averaged 16.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.7 minutes per game.

