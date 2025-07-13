Reeves totaled 20 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds and three steals across 24 minutes in Saturday's 94-81 Summer League loss to the Lakers.

Reeves paced the team in scoring during Saturday's loss, highlighted by a perfect showing at the charity stripe. The guard is coming off a 2024-25 campaign in which he averaged 6.9 points on 45.6 percent shooting in 15 minutes per game across 44 regular-season appearances, including six starts, with the Pelicans.