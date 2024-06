Reeves was drafted by the Pelicans with the No. 47 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Reeves spent the final two seasons of his collegiate career at Kentucky before declaring for the NBA Draft. In 2023-24, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 33 games. Reeves's greatest strength is his outside shot, which he displayed by converting 44.7 percent of his 5.7 three-point attempts per contest last year.