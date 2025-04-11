Reeves won't start Friday's game against the Heat.
With Jose Alvarado (calf) cleared to play and in the starting lineup, Reeves shifts to a bench role, and Elfrid Payton sticks with the first unit. Reeves has scored in double figures in two of his past three appearances off the bench.
