Reeves is in the Pelicans' starting lineup against the Hornets on Sunday.

The rookie second-round pick out of Kentucky has seen his playing time off the bench increase as of late, and he'll be in the starting lineup Sunday for the first time in his NBA career. Reeves has appeared in 36 games for the Pelicans this season and is averaging 4.8 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists over 11.1 minutes per game.