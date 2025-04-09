Reeves contributed 17 points (5-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 119-114 loss to the Nets.

Reeves tied for the team lead in scoring with Karlo Matkovic on Tuesday. Over his last five games, Reeves has averaged 15.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 3.4 three-pointers on 45.7 percent shooting from deep in 30.0 minutes. With four regular members of the Pelicans' first unit done for the year, Reeves has a clear pathway to a starting role the rest of the way.