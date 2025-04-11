Reeves ended Thursday's 136-111 loss to the Bucks with 16 points (5-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals across 37 minutes.

Reeves continues to step up for the shorthanded Pelicans, and he's gaining steam as a fantasy streamer. Over his last four games, Reeves has seen 31.7 minutes per night with 16.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 3.3 three-pointers on 38.6 percent shooting from the field.