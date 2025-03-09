New Orleans recalled Reeves from the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Sunday.

With CJ McCollum (rest) and Zion Williamson (conditioning) unavailable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Reeves will rejoin the Pelicans and could be featured in the rotation. When McCollum and Williamson both rested in a 125-108 loss to the Suns back on Feb. 28, Reeves played 21 minutes off the bench and scored 11 points while adding two rebounds, one assist and one steal.