The Pelicans recalled Reeves from the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Saturday.
Reeves will rejoin the parent club ahead of its matchup against the Nuggets on Monday. Despite being a member of the Pelicans' 15-man roster, the 24-year-old has seen little playing time at the NBA level of late with just two appearances since the beginning of January.
