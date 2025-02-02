Now Playing

The Pelicans recalled Reeves from the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Saturday.

Reeves will rejoin the parent club ahead of its matchup against the Nuggets on Monday. Despite being a member of the Pelicans' 15-man roster, the 24-year-old has seen little playing time at the NBA level of late with just two appearances since the beginning of January.

