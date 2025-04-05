Reeves won't start in Friday's game against the Lakers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.
Keion Brooks will supplant Reeves in the starting five on Friday. The 24-year-old swingman has averaged 10.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 21.4 minutes per game in his last five outings (two starts).
More News
-
Pelicans' Antonio Reeves: Strikes for 16 in first NBA start•
-
Pelicans' Antonio Reeves: Making first NBA start Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Antonio Reeves: Drains five threes in Monday's win•
-
Pelicans' Antonio Reeves: Rejoins parent club•
-
Pelicans' Antonio Reeves: Sticks in rotation Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Antonio Reeves: Rejoins parent club•