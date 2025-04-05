Now Playing

Reeves won't start in Friday's game against the Lakers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Keion Brooks will supplant Reeves in the starting five on Friday. The 24-year-old swingman has averaged 10.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 21.4 minutes per game in his last five outings (two starts).

