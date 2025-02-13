Reeves ended Wednesday's 119-111 loss to Sacramento with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 18 minutes.

Reeves remained in the rotation, playing at least 15 minutes for the third straight game. After barely playing to begin his career, it appears as though the Pelicans have decided to at least give him an opportunity to experience the NBA up close. Having now lost 10 straight games, it makes sense for them to lean into their youth, with one eye on the future.