New Orleans recalled Reeves from the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Sunday.
With CJ McCollum (rest) and Zion Williamson (conditioning) unavailable, Reeves will play a depth role Sunday. Last time McCollum and Williamson rested, Reeves played 21 minutes off the bench and scored 11 points during a 125-108 loss in Phoenix.
More News
-
Pelicans' Antonio Reeves: Sticks in rotation Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Antonio Reeves: Rejoins parent club•
-
Pelicans' Antonio Reeves: Returns to parent club•
-
Pelicans' Antonio Reeves: Back from G League•
-
Pelicans' Antonio Reeves: Returns from G League•
-
Pelicans' Antonio Reeves: Career outing in 34-point outburst•