New Orleans recalled Reeves from the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Sunday.

With CJ McCollum (rest) and Zion Williamson (conditioning) unavailable, Reeves will play a depth role Sunday. Last time McCollum and Williamson rested, Reeves played 21 minutes off the bench and scored 11 points during a 125-108 loss in Phoenix.

