Reeves will be in the starting lineup for the Pelicans on Sunday against the Bucks.
Reeves will be a starter for New Orleans for a third time this season. In his two previous starts, the rookie guard averaged 13.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 55 percent and 55.6 percent from beyond the arc.
