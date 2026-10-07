Mathurin scored a team-high 13 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while chipping in five assists and two rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's preseason win over the Thunder.

The 24-year-old wing signed a two-year deal with New Orleans in August, and he demonstrated his ability to provide offense from the second unit in Tuesday's win. Mathurin is coming off a 2025026 campaign that saw him average a career-high 17.6 points, 5.4 boards, 2.4 assists and 0.8 steals while also adding 1.4 threes in 30.0 minutes a game between the Pacers and Clippers, but he's unlikely to see that large a workload with the Pelicans.