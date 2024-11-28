Boston will start Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
CJ McCollum and Dejounte Murray are available, but Brandon Ingram (calf) and Trey Murphy (knee) are out, so Boston will slide back into the starting lineup. As a starter this season (nine games), Boston has averaged 14.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 35.2 minutes per game.
