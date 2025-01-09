Boston exited Wednesday's game against Portland and went back to the locker room with an apparent right leg injury and did not return, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Boston committed an intentional foul to sub himself out and immediately went back to the locker room with what looks to be a right leg injury. He finishes the contest with six points (3-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and a steal across 21 minutes. His next chance to play will come Friday at Philadelphia.