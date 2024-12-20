Boston totaled seven points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 21 minutes during Thursday's 133-113 loss to the Rockets.

Boston struggled with efficiency Thursday, though he led the Pelicans' bench in scoring while racking up a game-high mark in steals. The 23-year-old has delivered a career-best season while seeing a sizable uptick in playing time due to injuries. Over his last five games, Boston has averaged 12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals across 25.6 minutes per contest.