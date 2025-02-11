Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said Tuesday that Boston will be converted from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.

With Boston now being upgraded to a spot on the Pelicans' 15-man roster, he'll be able to play without restrictions for the rest of the season, as he was approaching the limit of 50 active games allotted to two-way players. Before sitting out Monday's 137-101 loss to the Thunder with a left ankle sprain, Boston had appeared in 42 games for New Orleans, averaging 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 23.6 minutes per contest. Boston could struggle to find playing time when the Pelicans are at full strength, but he'll likely be part of the rotation anytime New Orleans is without one or two of its key regulars.