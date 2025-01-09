Boston (leg) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus the 76ers.
Boston is set to play Friday despite exiting Wednesday's matchup with Portland early due to a right leg injury. Boston is averaging 8.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 18.6 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
