Boston isn't in the starting five for Friday's game versus the Warriors.
Boston will head to the bench with the returns of Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy to the starting five. Boston is averaging 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 16.5 minutes across his four appearances coming off the bench this season.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Boston: Sniffs double-double in loss•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Boston: Bounces back Friday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Boston: Struggles with shot Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Boston: Packs stat sheet•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Boston: Scores season-high 26 points•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Boston: Productive in second start•