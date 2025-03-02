Boston (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Jazz.
Boston is set to miss a ninth straight contest due to a nagging left ankle sprain, and he doesn't have a clear timetable for his return to the hardwood. His next chance to play will come against the Lakers on Tuesday.
