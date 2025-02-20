Boston has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Mavericks due to a left ankle sprain and a non-COVID-19-related illness.
The ankle sprain had already kept Boston out for the Pelicans' last three games, but the illness is a new concern for the young wing coming out of the All-Star break. Once he's cleared to play again, Boston will likely handle a light role in the New Orleans rotation.
