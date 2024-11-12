Boston logged seven points (3-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 107-105 loss to Brooklyn.

Boston took a step back in terms of scoring after posting a 26-point night Friday against Orlando. However, he set new top marks on the season in rebounds, assists and steals to make up for a sluggish shooting performance. It's clear Boston will continue to handle a prominent role in the offense until his squad can get healthy.