Boston notched 14 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 131-122 loss to the Cavaliers.

While he couldn't match the 20 points he delivered Monday against the Trail Blazers, Boston was productive again in his second straight start and just the third of his NBA career. The former Clipper has stepped into a bigger role with both CJ McCollum (thigh) and Dejounte Murray (hand) on the shelf, averaging 15.5 points, 3.8 assists, 3.0 boards, 1.8 threes and 1.0 steals in 32.0 minutes over the last four contests, and Boston seems to have leapfrogged 2023 first-round pick Jordan Hawkins on the depth chart at shooting guard for the time being.