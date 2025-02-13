Boston (ankle) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Kings.
Boston's absence streak will extend to three games Thursday due to a sprained left ankle. The 23-year-old guard's next opportunity to return to action will come after the All-Star break against Dallas on Feb 21.
