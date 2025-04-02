Boston (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Clippers.
Boston will miss his 24th straight game due to a left ankle stress reaction. There's no clear timetable for the 23-year-old's return, though his next chance to feature will come Friday against the Lakers.
