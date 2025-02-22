Boston (ankle/illness) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Spurs.
Boston will miss his fifth straight contest as he continues to deal with a left ankle sprain and a non-COVID illness. Boston's next chance to suit up is Tuesday's rematch with San Antonio.
