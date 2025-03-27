Boston (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Boston will miss a 22nd straight game for the Pelicans while trying to work his way back from a left ankle fracture. The next opportunity for the 23-year-old forward to return to the floor will be Sunday against the Hornets.
