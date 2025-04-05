Boston (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
Boston will miss a 26th straight game for the Pelicans due to a fractured left ankle. The next opportunity for him to return to the floor for New Orleans will be Tuesday against the Nets.
