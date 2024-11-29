Boston isn't in the starting five for Friday's game versus the Grizzlies.
Boston will be replaced by Trey Murphy in the starting lineup Friday. Boston is averaging 10.8 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 24.8 minutes across his last five appearances coming off the bench.
