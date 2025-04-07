Boston (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nets.
Boston will miss his 27th consecutive contest due to a fractured left ankle. There's no clear timetable for his return during the final three games of the regular season, though his next opportunity to feature will come Thursday against the Bucks.
