Boston (ankle/illness) is out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.
Boston continues to nurse both a sprained left ankle and a non-COVID illness, which will keep him off the court once again Tuesday. His next chance to return to action comes Thursday against Phoenix. Boston's absence against San Antonio should keep Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins locked into meaningful roles off the bench.
