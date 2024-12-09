Boston logged 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 121-116 loss to the Spurs.

With Brandon Ingram out indefinitely with an ankle sprain, there's suddenly an opportunity for Boston to be very relevant in fantasy leagues as a key part of the second unit offense. He's proven to be a reliable contributor when the minutes are there, and through the first five games of December, he's averaging 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in just 22.8 minutes per contest.