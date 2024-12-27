Boston amassed 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and four steals over 19 minutes during Thursday's 128-111 loss to the Rockets.

Boston had been trending in the wrong direction of late following a strong, albeit unsustainable, start to the campaign when he was forced to step up amid a rash of injuries. Boston has been playing exclusively off the bench since the beginning of December, and while that role limits his fantasy upside in most formats, he's still a serviceable streaming option in some slates. This 17-point outing was the sixth time he scored in double digits across 10 December appearances, but only the second time he did it over his previous six, showing signs of ending the woeful stretch that saw him shoot just 40.9 percent from the floor between Dec. 12 and Dec. 22.