Boston registered 26 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 115-88 loss to the Magic.

Boston is the next man up in a depleted Pelicans backcourt, but he's putting up decent numbers since being handed a more prominent role. He's scored at least 20 points in two of his three starts and is averaging 17.6 points per game in games in which he's logged at least 20 minutes, a trend that should continue for the foreseeable future.