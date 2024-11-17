Boston recorded 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's 104-99 loss to the Lakers.

Boston had a rough shooting performance Saturday and needed 12 shots to score 12 points. Even though Boston finished just two boards away from a double-double, the shooting woes continue to plague him. He's now failed to reach the 15-point mark in three of his last four appearances while shooting 17-for-48 from the field in that stretch.