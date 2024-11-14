Boston provided eight points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 106-88 loss to the Thunder.

Boston scored in double digits in five games in a row amid a stretch in which he got promoted to the starting lineup due to the rash of injuries the Pelicans are going through. However, he's struggled massively with his shot over his last two contests, scoring a combined 15 points while going 6-for-23 from the field in that span. He's done enough to remain valuable in fantasy due to his contributions in other categories, however, as he's tallied 17 boards, 14 assists and five steals in that two-game stretch as well. That said, he needs to improve his scoring figures because he'll remain with a prominent role in the Pelicans' offensive scheme as long as they stay as depleted as they are right now.