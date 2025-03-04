Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Boston (ankle) is available to play Tuesday against the Lakers.

Boston last played on Feb. 8, and it's not guaranteed that he will be heavily involved Tuesday in his return to action. In 42 appearances this season, Boston has averaged 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 three-pointers.

More News