Boston (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns.
Boston will remain on the sideline for an eighth consecutive contest due to a left ankle sprain. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday against Utah. Bruce Brown and Jordan Hawkins are candidates for a bump in minutes with Boston on the shelf.
